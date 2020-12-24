Plea for drones to spray pesticides

A plea to make drones available to farmers on rent to spray pesticides was made by a progressive farmer at the agriculture grievance meeting held in Thanjavur district on Thursday.

Participating in the meeting held online, G. Srinivasan of Ganapathi Agraharam in Papanasam pointed out that some enterprising agriculturists in neighbouring districts had deployed drones to spray urea/fertilizers and pesticides in their fields.

Such technology would be of much use in delta districts, which, of late, was plagued with shortage of labour, he said and urged the government to hire or purchase drones and lend them to farmers on an affordable rate or free of cost to spray pesticides on the standing crop. Availability of such machines would also be of immense help in case of pest attack on standing crop, as farmers had taken up samba/thaladi cultivation on a larger area this season.

Addressing the meeting, chaired by Collector M. Govinda Rao at the District Collectorate, officials of the Agriculture Department said 12,756 tonnes of urea, 8,214 tonnes of potash, 7,297 tonnes of complex urea and 3,133 tonnes of DAP had been stocked at primary agriculture cooperative societies and with private traders in the district and distributed to the farmers.

Participating in the meeting from Budalur, another progressive farmer, V. Jeevakumar, called upon the State government to come to the rescue of plantain cultivators in Budalur and Thiruvaiyaru blocks where the price for banana bunches had plummeted to a new low in view of good harvest.

The government’s intervention would not only help the farmers get back what they had spent on raising the crop but also stabilise the price of banana bunches at mandis, he added.

Govindaraj, another farmer who took part in the meeting from the Assistant Director (Agriculture) office, Thanjavur, urged the government to fix ₹4,000 per tonne as the price to be paid by sugar mills and demanded that the incentive amount being added to the outstanding loan be disbursed to farmers in cash.

At Kumbakonam, a section of farmers staged a walkout by covering their eyes with black cloth as a mark of protest against the enactment of Farm Laws by the Union government.