Plea for distribution of quality groundnut seeds

November 25, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The rain-fed area farmers in Thanjavur district have appealed to the District Administration to ensure distribution of quality groundnut seeds.

Participating in the agriculture grievance meeting held here on Friday, they pointed out that the seeds distributed through the agriculture department were inferior in quality and hence the sprouting percentage was very poor. At the same time, the retail price of groundnut seeds sold in the private market had skyrocketed in light of poor quality of seeds distributed through the government agencies, they alleged.

The farmers sought necessary steps on a war footing to ensure the availability of quality seeds at the rate fixed by the government since the time for sowing groundnut seeds was running out. They had also exhorted the government to initiate action against the officials involved in the process of procurement of groundnut seeds for distribution through government agencies so that such unwarranted situations did not arise in future.

A few days ago, around two dozen private retail outlets for seeds in Pattukottai, Orathanadu and Thanjavur areas were inspected by the officials from the Seed Certification department.

Warnings were issued to the private retailers to restrain from distributing inferior quality groundnut seeds and were directed not to sell seeds weighing around 12 tonnes rated as ‘inferior quality’ by the officials during the inspection.

The department also urged farmers not to purchase uncertified groundnut seeds sold by the private retailers.

