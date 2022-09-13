Plea for bus service

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR
September 13, 2022 19:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Pottuvachavadi hamlet in Kandithampattu village panchayat have sought public transport between their hamlet and Thanjavur.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a memorandum submitted to Collectorate here on Tuesday, they claimed that school and college students and office-goers/daily wage workers hailing from their village were finding it difficult to commute between their village and Thanjavur.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Hence, they urged the State government to introduce State Transport Corporation bus service at morning and evening daily.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app