Plea for bus service

Residents of Pottuvachavadi hamlet in Kandithampattu village panchayat have sought public transport between their hamlet and Thanjavur.

In a memorandum submitted to Collectorate here on Tuesday, they claimed that school and college students and office-goers/daily wage workers hailing from their village were finding it difficult to commute between their village and Thanjavur.

Hence, they urged the State government to introduce State Transport Corporation bus service at morning and evening daily.