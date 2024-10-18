GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Plea for building dam at Rasimanal can be considered only after disposal of court cases’

The Tamil Nadu Cavuery Vivasayigal Sangam, Mannargudi, has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court over the issue

Published - October 18, 2024 07:06 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has said that the plea for constructing a dam across the Cauvery at Rasimanal can be considered only after the disposal of cases pending in the courts.

In response to a plea from the Tamil Nadu Cavuery Vivasayigal Sangam, Mannargudi, the Water Resources Department has said that the State government had filed five petitions in the Supreme Court objecting to Karnataka’s proposal to build a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.

Further, a writ petition has been filed by the association before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and the Karnataka government had approached the Supreme Court claiming its right over the quantum of ‘surplus water’ realised in the Cauvery Basin. Hence, the association’s plea for building a dam across the Cauvery at Rasimanal can be considered only after the disposal of all the cases, the department said in a communication to the association.

