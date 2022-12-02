Plea for additional train services from Thanjavur

December 02, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Rail users associations in Thanjavur district have made an appeal to the Railway Board to consider their plea for additional train services to Chennai from Thanjavur.

After distributing sweets to commuters waiting at the station and railway staff on Friday to mark 161 years of existence of Thanjavur railway junction, the office-bearers of Thanjavur District Rail Users Association and Cauvery Delta Train Passengers Association pressed the demand citing increase in patronage for daily and weekly passenger trains, particularly those heading towards Chennai.

The need for an additional daytime service between Tiruchi and Chennai and an overnight service from Thanjavur to Chennai was stressed by the TDRUA advisor A. Giri and member T. Saravanan by pointing out the exhausting of general quota seats within one to two months from the date of commencement of online booking.

While they demanded an inter-city class type daytime service from Thanjavur to Chennai on the lines of Vaigai Express being operated on the chord line from Madurai to Chennai, they suggested that additional coaches could be added to Uzhavan Express in case the officials feel it would not be feasible to introduce a second overnight passenger train service between Thanjavur and Chennai.

CDTPA president Natarajan and secretary V. Jeevakumar have sought introduction of suburban services between Tiruchi and Thanjavur at least during morning and evening peak hours on a trial basis for the benefit of regular users.