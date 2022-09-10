Plea by residents to widen Thuraiyur Bypass Road

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 10, 2022 18:05 IST

With rising traffic volume on Thuraiyur Bypass Road, residents and motorists have called for widening the road with paved shoulders in the interest of road safety.

The Bypass Road, which runs to a length of about 3.4 km, caters to passenger vehicles headed towards Musiri, Karur, Namakkal and Pallappatti from Chennai. Besides, a huge volume of heavy vehicles with consignments from cement factories in and around Ariyalur go via the bypass road while heading towards Coimbatore, Erode, Palakkad, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Hosur, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, says N. Saravanan, a resident of Thuraiyur.

“The bypass was opened for traffic in June 2012 to ease traffic congestion in Thuraiyur town. The road now attracts a continuous stream of traffic round the clock. It is time that it was widened with paved shoulders in the interest of road safety,” he says.

The bypass road around Manachanallur, which was declared open last year, is 13.5 metre wide and has been laid with paved shoulders, ensuring a smooth drive for motorists. The Thuraiyur bypass attracts a higher volume of traffic when compared to Manachanallur bypass. Hence, it should also be upgraded.

With the Perambalur-Thuraiyur State highway being widened with paved shoulders, the Thuraiyur bypass is bound to attract an even higher volume of traffic, residents contend, pleading for the strengthening of the bypass road in the town.

They also demand the construction of an overbridge at Musiri Cut Road round about, the starting point of Thuraiyur Bypass Road.

