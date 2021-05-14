Tiruchirapalli

Playwright Muthu Velazhagan passes away

TIRUCHI

Playwright and Proprietor of Karmugil Book Centre Muthu Velazhagan passed away at the age of 82 after a brief illness.

The award-winning Tamil playwright whose original name was Ondimuthu is survived by his wife, a son and four daughters.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2021 10:02:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/playwright-muthu-velazhagan-passes-away/article34560555.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY