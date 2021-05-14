TIRUCHI
Playwright and Proprietor of Karmugil Book Centre Muthu Velazhagan passed away at the age of 82 after a brief illness.
The award-winning Tamil playwright whose original name was Ondimuthu is survived by his wife, a son and four daughters.
TIRUCHI
Playwright and Proprietor of Karmugil Book Centre Muthu Velazhagan passed away at the age of 82 after a brief illness.
The award-winning Tamil playwright whose original name was Ondimuthu is survived by his wife, a son and four daughters.
Printable version | May 14, 2021 10:02:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/playwright-muthu-velazhagan-passes-away/article34560555.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.