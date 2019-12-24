Playing Santa Claus is child’s play for this doctor

TIRUCHI

For over 20 years, Rohini Stephen has never thought twice about bringing some cheer into people’s lives by donning the Santa Claus costume. “It doesn’t have to be Christmas, just seeing Santa in a gathering makes everyone lighten up,” says the city-based medical professional, who made her first memorable appearance as the portly festive figure at a family gathering in 1994.

The young-at-heart Dr Rohini, now in her sixties, shares a medical practice with her gynaecologist husband Ravi Stephen in Tiruchi. Being a doctor has shown her how short life really is, she told The Hindu. “That’s why it’s important to make it as meaningful as you can. If my clowning around like Santa can bring joy to someone and make them forget their troubles for a while, I am really happy about that.”

And as she puts in an appearance as Santa at her clinic, visitors break into broad smiles and wait for their turn to get a friendly hug.

Dr Rohini was inspired by her father M Sargurudoss, the first Principal of Bishop Heber College in the 1960s, who used to play Santa Claus at the institution’s Christmas parties.

“The college was quite small in those days, and the faculty was more like a family. My father had no inhibitions ever, about doing crazy things like crawling on the floor or taking children along for piggy-back rides when he was Santa. I guess I picked up some of his joviality,” says Dr Rohini.

Ever since that 1994 family reunion where she went ahead with her plan to play Santa Claus (despite her husband’s misgivings), Dr Rohini has been Father Christmas for cancer patients, festive choral events and also at the local St. John’s Church, besides visiting innumerable charitable organisations.

Dr Rohini takes 10 minutes to get ready, with some help to create a roly-poly waistline and to put on a plastic mask with flowing beard. “The ready made costumes these days are much better now, though I still use towels and pillows to give myself a ‘paunch’. A slim and trim Santa just won’t do,” she guffaws.