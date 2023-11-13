Playground, indoor gym to come up in Woraiyur

November 13, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In a boost to sports infrastructure in the city, Tiruchi City Corporation has proposed to develop a playground with gym in Woraiyur.

The move comes after residents of Woraiyur urged the officials to develop a playground in their locality to promote sports among the youth and to prevent the misuse of open space. An underutilised land is being used as a playground for conducting regular sports tournaments in the locality.

Considering their need, the civic body has identified one acre of vacant land on Mettu Street for the new playground with a modern gym. A sum of ₹60 lakh has been allocated to develop the infrastructure. “Tenders will be called for executing the project shortly, and the work will be completed in six months,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to officials, a Corporation playground with a gym will be one of its kind in the city and more such playgrounds will be developed in all the five zones as it is aimed at creating the necessary infrastructure in decentralised locations to enable sports enthusiasts to make use of the facilities.

“As the youth in Woraiyur have been relying on private gyms for physical exercises, an indoor gym will be developed in a portion of the playground. A stage for organising events and conducting felicitation ceremonies for sports tournaments, floodlights and sanitation complex are a part of the plan,” he added.

As the land is in a low-lying area, measures taken to prevent inundation during rain. The civic body has planned to hand over the maintenance of the new playground to the resident’s welfare association to promote ownership attitude among them.

Since football and kabaddi tournaments were frequently conducted in Woraiyur and surrounding areas, residents welcomed the move.

