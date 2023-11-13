HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Playground, indoor gym to come up in Woraiyur

The civic body has identified one acre of vacant land on Mettu Street for the new playground with a modern gym. A sum of ₹60 lakh has been allocated to develop the infrastructure.

November 13, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

In a boost to sports infrastructure in the city, Tiruchi City Corporation has proposed to develop a playground with gym in Woraiyur.

The move comes after residents of Woraiyur urged the officials to develop a playground in their locality to promote sports among the youth and to prevent the misuse of open space. An underutilised land is being used as a playground for conducting regular sports tournaments in the locality.

Considering their need, the civic body has identified one acre of vacant land on Mettu Street for the new playground with a modern gym. A sum of ₹60 lakh has been allocated to develop the infrastructure. “Tenders will be called for executing the project shortly, and the work will be completed in six months,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to officials, a Corporation playground with a gym will be one of its kind in the city and more such playgrounds will be developed in all the five zones as it is aimed at creating the necessary infrastructure in decentralised locations to enable sports enthusiasts to make use of the facilities.

“As the youth in Woraiyur have been relying on private gyms for physical exercises, an indoor gym will be developed in a portion of the playground. A stage for organising events and conducting felicitation ceremonies for sports tournaments, floodlights and sanitation complex are a part of the plan,” he added.

As the land is in a low-lying area, measures taken to prevent inundation during rain. The civic body has planned to hand over the maintenance of the new playground to the resident’s welfare association to promote ownership attitude among them.

Since football and kabaddi tournaments were frequently conducted in Woraiyur and surrounding areas, residents welcomed the move.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / sport / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.