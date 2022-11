Platform ticket rates reduced

ADVERTISEMENT Platform ticket rates which were temporarily┬áincreased due to festival season have been reduced to Ôé╣10 at Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram railway stations under Tiruchi Division. The revised fare will be collected with immediate effect, a press release from Tiruchi Division said.

