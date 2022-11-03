Tiruchirapalli

Platform ticket rates reduced

Platform ticket rates which were temporarily increased due to festival season have been reduced to ₹10 at Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram railway stations under Tiruchi Division. The revised fare will be collected with immediate effect, a press release from Tiruchi Division said.


