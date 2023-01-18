HamberMenu
Platform dweller murdered

January 18, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old man was murdered on East Uthira Street in Srirangam on Tuesday night.

According to sources, C. Kandasamy of Uyyakondan Thirumalai avoided visiting his house after the death of his wife a few years ago and slept on the platform on East Uthira Street at night.

Kandasamy, a retired farm worker of All India Radio, reportedly took objection to S. Murugesan, 39, of Amman Palayam in Erode district for attempting to sleep on the platform, where he usually slept. Irked over this, Murugesan hit Kandasamy with a concrete boulder on his head and the latter died on the spot.

On information, Srirangam police rushed to the spot and removed the body to Government Hospital for post-mortem. Murugesan was arrested.

