Platform 8 at Tiruchi Junction to be ready by April

December 09, 2022

TIRUCHI

The new eighth platform at Tiruchi Junction, the works of which started over three years ago, is expected to be ready with overhead electrical arrangement by April. The new platform, near Kallukuzhi second entry side, is aimed at decongesting the station’s main entrance and reducing waiting time of incoming trains.

A senior railway official said although the platform had been laid and lighting works were over, the main works of track linking, provision of overhead electrical arrangements and signalling besides yard modifications had to be done before commissioning the platform.

Track linking was an important work which would take time as the linking would have to be done at Madurai-end and at Ponmalai-end of the new platform. New track points also have to be created as part of the work. The official said foundation was being laid for the erection of overhead electrical masts along platform 8 to receive electric locomotive-hauled trains.

Track linking and signalling works are expected to be taken up simultaneously, the official said, adding that yard modification works would be done as part of the project. All these works would require regulation, diversion and cancellation of some trains in Tiruchi Junction for a particular period of time. The entire works at platform 8 is expected to be completed by April, the official added.

The construction work of platform 8 with shelter and other passenger-related facilities commenced in the early part of 2019. Once the new platform is commissioned, it would reduce waiting time of incoming trains, especially during night hours when movement of passenger trains is heavy.

The new platform, whose length is over 500 metres, would be in a position to accommodate more than 24 coaches of express and superfast trains.