‘Plastic Run’ awareness marathon held in Mayiladuthurai

June 18, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) organised ‘Plastic Run,’ an awareness marathon to reduce the usage of plastic items in day-to-day life and to create a sustainable environment in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday.

The marathon, organised by the TNPCB, along with NGO Vanam, started from Anna Kalaiarangam in Sembanarkoil. Collector AP. Mahabharathi flagged off the awareness marathon in which nearly 250 volunteers, including elderly persons and schoolchildren, participated. He also stressed the usage of cloth bags as an alternative to plastic bags and distributed ‘Manjappai’ to the volunteers.

The 12-km marathon ended at the District Collector Office, Mayiladuthurai. District Environment Engineer V. Tamil Oli said the TNPCB took up this initiative of organising the marathon to spread awareness among people of the evil effects of using plastic items in day-to-day life which poses a threat to the environment and causes health hazards. Cash prizes, awards and certificates of appreciation were distributed to the winners.

