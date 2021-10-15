Planting of saplings marks Kalam’s birth anniversary

TIRUVARUR

School and college students paid tributes to the former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam by planting tree saplings at the “kurunkadu” (dense native forest) at Needamangalam on Friday.

The event was organised by the Green Needa Environmental Club, Needamangalam, to commemorate the 90th birth anniversary of the late President. Schoolchildren and students from the Mannai Rajagopalaswamy Government Arts College, Mannargudi, and A.V.V.M. Sri Pushpam College, Poondi in Thanjavur district, planted 90 palmyrah saplings and 90 saplings of various other native tree species on the 2 acre “kurunkadu” being developed abutting the railway track at Needamangalam.

In the past, this two-acre site was used as an unofficial dumping ground for garbage and other waste generated in the town.