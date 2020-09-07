Planting of palmyra seeds along rural roads planned

Planting of palmyra seeds on a large scale along a 30-kilometer stretch of rural roads in Tiruvarur district has been planned by the Green Needa Environment Club, Needamangalam.

The Club, which has succeeded in establishing the base to revive green cover along the 12-km stretch on the Needamangalam-Mannargudi Road by planting three-year-old `bonthus’ (rooted tree branches) of various tree species during the North East monsoon last year, has conceived the idea of planting palmyra seeds on the rural roads during the forthcoming monsoon this year.

The Club has embarked on a mission to collect plamyra seeds from the public and environment activists in and around Needamangalam and other villages in the district a few months ago. Much to the surprise of the club members, the number of palm seeds collected for the massive seed plantation programme has exceeded the targeted 10,000 seeds. The seeds are to be planted on both sides of the road starting from Needamangalam to Vazhacheri via. Kothamangalam, Mullaivasal, Perambur, Kattaiyadi, Nanmangalam Road, Rishiyur and Pachaikulam, said Green Needa coordinator M. Rajavelu.

The club has reworked its plan and has decided to extend the palmyra seed planting project for another 18-kilometer stretch to utilise the 15,000 seeds received in excess of the targeted 10,000 seeds from different districts of Tamil Nadu and as well as from Puducherry.

Stating that college students, volunteers from non-governmental organisations and MNREGS workers would be involved in this massive exercise which is to commence on September 22, Mr. Rajavelu said the seeds would be planted at a gap of 4 feet from each other .

Pointing out that the entire exercise of planting 25,000 palmyra seeds along the 30-kilometer stretch of rural roads was expected to be completed within a week, he said arrangements have been made to water the seeds regularly or as and when required till the onset of North East monsoon.

Mr. Rajavelu thanked the district administration and other government departments for extending their support to the Club’s endeavour.