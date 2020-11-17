50,000 saplings planted

TIRUCHI

Planting of 50,000 saplings under the Miyawaki method, a Japanese way of raising forest on small tracts of land, began at Poonampalaym near Mannachanallur on Tuesday.

It was the first project being implemented by involving the workers enlisted under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. It was similar to the projects implemented on South Devi Street in Srirangam on a piece of land owned by Sri Rangathaswamy Temple with the participation of Tiruchi Corporation and other entities in the district. All these projects were implemented by tapping the financial support of like-minded people and voluntary organisations.

Collector S. Sivarasu flagged off the drive by planting a sapling in the presence of senior officials of District Rural Development Agency and revenue department. He said that planting would be carried on 4.26 acres of land at Poonampalayam. It would be completed in three to four days. More than 300 workers have been involved in the drive.

S. Vaidhyanathan, Revenue Divisional Officer, Lalgudi, said that while Mannachanallur Taluk Rice Mill Owners and Paddy Rice Dealers Association had sponsored saplings, Sree Construction Infratech had given its machineries for planting. Though similar projects were implemented in five other places in the district, it was for the first time 50,000 saplings were planted in a single site. With the growth of plants, the site would transform into a mini forest within three months, officials said.