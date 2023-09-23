ADVERTISEMENT

Plantation drive on BHEL campus

September 23, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUCHI

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Tiruchi, on Saturday launched a tree sapling plantation drive aimed at planting more than 1,500 saplings inside Unit II of its High Pressure Boiler Plant.

S. M. Ramanathan, General Manager-in-Charge, BHEL-Tiruchi Complex, inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling.

The plantation drive was organised in collaboration with a city-based NGO, Mannum Maramum Iyakkam and the saplings were supplied by the State Forest Department. More than 50 people, including members of the NGO, civil department and a cross-section of BHEL employees, volunteered to plant the tree saplings that included many native species such as pungan, neem, naval, neer marudu. The drive is planned to be completed by the end of this month.

BHEL, Tiruchi, took up mass tree plantation this year by planting nearly 19,000 saplings so far, nearing its goal of planting 20,000 saplings, a BHEL press release said.

