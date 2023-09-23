HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Plantation drive on BHEL campus

September 23, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUCHI

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Tiruchi, on Saturday launched a tree sapling plantation drive aimed at planting more than 1,500 saplings inside Unit II of its High Pressure Boiler Plant.

S. M. Ramanathan, General Manager-in-Charge, BHEL-Tiruchi Complex, inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling.

The plantation drive was organised in collaboration with a city-based NGO, Mannum Maramum Iyakkam and the saplings were supplied by the State Forest Department. More than 50 people, including members of the NGO, civil department and a cross-section of BHEL employees, volunteered to plant the tree saplings that included many native species such as pungan, neem, naval, neer marudu. The drive is planned to be completed by the end of this month.

BHEL, Tiruchi, took up mass tree plantation this year by planting nearly 19,000 saplings so far, nearing its goal of planting 20,000 saplings, a BHEL press release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.