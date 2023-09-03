Plans underway to improve pass percentage of Class X students in Mayiladuthurai district

September 03, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Mayiladuthurai district administration has planned to put in place correctional measures to improve the pass percentage of Class X students in the ongoing academic year following the concerns expressed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently.

In the recent Class X exam results, Mayiladuthurai district secured 36th rank, one of the lowest in the State, with an overall pass percentage of 86.31%. The pass percentage of government schools in the district stood at 78.28%, placing it at the bottom.

Chairing a review meeting of delta districts at Nagapattinam recently, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin stressed this issue and said, “Mayiladuthurai district remains poor in the pass percentage of Class X students. Officials should take corrective measures to improve this by the next academic year.”

Accordingly, the district administration has directed the school education department to chalk out a detailed plan at the school level to improve the pass percentage. Collector A.P. Mahabharathi convened a meeting with the headmasters of all government and government-aided High schools in the district and directed them to take proactive measures to improve the pass percentage of Class X students in the ongoing academic year.

“Teachers have to encourage and appreciate the efforts of the students to perform better in studies. The doubts raised by the students should be cleared at the earliest and the pedagogy should include both in-depth teaching and regular revision of subjects.” the Collector said.

He told The Hindu the headmasters of all schools are sensitised to step up efforts to improve the results. The district administration will intervene at the school level to address the needs of the students and teachers.

There were few vacancies in the School Education Department, last year. Those have been filled in this academic year. Teachers were asked to conduct tests periodically to assess the performance of students, he added.