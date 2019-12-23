Plans for Vaikunda Ekadasi reviewed

With Vaikunda Ekadasi scheduled to begin at Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on December 26, temple and district authorities are gearing up to ensure smooth conduct of the festival.

The opening of Paramapadavasal, which is the highlight of the festival, is scheduled to be held on January 6, when the temple will witness a big influx of devotees. The temple administration has begun work on erecting barricades to regulate the queues.

Collector S. Sivarasu, who chaired a meeting of the coordination committee on Monday, called upon officials to work in tandem to provide necessary amenities to visiting devotees.

He instructed the Corporation to erect barricades at Srirangam bus terminus to regulate crowd.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation would operate special buses to the temple. It should have additional buses on stand by to clear the rush, he said.

The Corporation would ensure continuous drinking water supply in the town, especially during the important festival days from January 5 to 7.

Sanitation works should be taken up in the entire town, particularly around the temple.

Temporary water tanks should be installed to ensure round-the-clock availability. Temporary toilets would be installed at necessary places.

Adequate lighting arrangements would be made at Amma Mandapam and Kollidam Padithurai for the benefit of devotees.

Tangedco would ensure uninterrupted power supply in the town. Standby generators would also be kept ready. Mobile medical teams and dispensaries would be pressed into service on these days.

All those who wished to organise annadhanams in view of the festival should obtain permission from the Food Safety Officer, Mr. Sivarasu said.

He also instructed Food Safety officials to constitute teams to carry out checks on the quality of food at hotels and also to check sale of artificially ripened fruits using harmful chemical agents.