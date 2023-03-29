ADVERTISEMENT

Plans afoot to install cameras atop highway patrol vehicles in Karur district

March 29, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Karur District Police plan to fit Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) cameras atop highway patrol vehicles that are deployed along national and State highways passing through the district. 

Of the 10 highway patrol vehicles with the district police, eight are deployed on the highways and the remaining two have been deployed in Karur Town. The cameras will record the happenings at problematic locations and accident spots.

The police have plans to link the cameras with the office of the Superintendent of Police to enable real-time remote viewing of the developments taking place at the spots and give suitable instructions to field-level police personnel. If everything goes as per plan, the highway patrol vehicles will soon be fitted with PTZ cameras. Two police vans attached to the District Armed Reserve have been fitted with PTZ cameras, said sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US