Plans afoot to install cameras atop highway patrol vehicles in Karur district

March 29, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Karur District Police plan to fit Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) cameras atop highway patrol vehicles that are deployed along national and State highways passing through the district.

Of the 10 highway patrol vehicles with the district police, eight are deployed on the highways and the remaining two have been deployed in Karur Town. The cameras will record the happenings at problematic locations and accident spots.

The police have plans to link the cameras with the office of the Superintendent of Police to enable real-time remote viewing of the developments taking place at the spots and give suitable instructions to field-level police personnel. If everything goes as per plan, the highway patrol vehicles will soon be fitted with PTZ cameras. Two police vans attached to the District Armed Reserve have been fitted with PTZ cameras, said sources.