Plans afoot to declare megalithic site at Gudalur near Karur as protected monument

December 29, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KARUR

The State Department of Archaeology plans to declare the megalithic site at Gudalur in Kulithalai taluk as a protected monument under the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historic Monuments and Archaeological Remains Act, 1956.

The megalithic site with cists and cairns with stone circles is frequented by archaeologists and historians. Some local people were said to have removed the stones, without knowing their archaeological importance, for various purposes. Hence, the State Department of Archaeology began the process of declaring the megalithic site as a protected monument about two years ago.

Based on the orders of T. Udhayachandran, Principal Secretary, Finance and Commissioner of Archaeology and under the supervision of Joint Director of Archaeology R. Sivanantham, a team of officials belonging to the Department of Archaeology and the Department of Revenue visited Gudalur on Friday and measured the site, which is to be declared as a protected monument.

N. Rajesh, Assistant Engineer, Department of Archaeology, told The Hindu that the megalithic site extends to an area of 9.1 hectares and would be declared as a protected monument under the sub-section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1966. A GO is likely to be issued to the effect shortly. It would effectively prevent the people to remove anything from the protected site.

Similarly, as per an Archaeology Department notification, 100 metres from the protected limits and beyond it up to 200 metres near or adjoining protected monuments would be declared as prohibited and regulated areas respectively for the purpose of both mining operation and construction under rule 33 of the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1971.

As per a notification of the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, Mr. Rajesh said that no lease or license could be granted for quarrying of any mineral within 300-metre radius of the site. It would come into effect from the date of issuance of GO declaring the site as a protected monument.