Plans afoot to declare entire Arnattarmalai hillock as a protected monument

November 16, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KARUR

The State Archaeology Department plans to declare the entire Arnattarmalai at Velayuthampalayam in Karur as a “protected monument.”

Considering the significance of Tamil Brahmi inscriptions and Jain beds on top of the hillock, the department declared the particular area as a protected monument under sub-section (3) of Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1966 on June 17, 1978. However, there have been instances of unregulated entry of people around the protected monument. In order to preserve the monument, the department, after an in-depth study, has decided to declare the entire Arnattarmalai hillock as a protected monument.

Based on the orders of T. Udhayachandran, Principal Secretary, Finance, and Commissioner of Archaeology and R. Sivananthan, Joint Director of Archaeology, a team of officials from Archaeology and Revenue Departments visited the hillock to measure the areas to be declared as protected monument.

N. Rajesh, Assistant Executive Engineer, Department of Archaeology, Chennai, who led the team, told The Hindu that it had become necessary to bring the entire hillock, spread over 25.78 hectares, under the protected zone to preserve the monument. The move would check unregulated entry of people.

As per an Archaeology Department notification in 2003 and a subsequent Government Order of the Tamil Development, Culture and Religious Department in 2005, Mr. Rajesh said that an area of 100 metres from the protected limits and beyond it up to 200 metres near or adjoining protected monument would be declared as prohibited and regulated area respectively for the purpose of mining and construction under Rule 33 of the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1971.

Similarly, as per the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department notification and a G.O. in 2021, notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force, no lease or licence could be granted for quarrying of any mineral in 300 metres radial distance from the boundaries of archaeological sites or remains as per the law. Mining cannot be permitted under any circumstances in any portion of the rock once it is notified as an archaeological site, the official added.

