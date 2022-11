Planetarium temporarily closed

November 30, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Anna Science Centre - Planetarium would be temporarily closed from December 1 to facilitate modernisation and renovation. However, the other attractions in the complex such as the 3D visual theatre, environment gallery and science park will remain open, said R. Ahilan, Project Director of the centre, in a press release. ADVERTISEMENT

