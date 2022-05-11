Planetarium poised for tech upgrade

A digital alternative for opto-mechanical projector

Astronomy buffs have cause for delight as in due course they will be able to star-gaze at the Anna Science Centre-Planetarium with the aid of digital technology.

“The Tiruchi planetarium has been functioning with an opto-mechanical projector for the Sky Theatre donated by the Government of Japan, when it opened to the public on June 10, 1999. The projector, placed in a domed hall, helps visitors understand the workings of the solar system and the view of the night sky. Though this machine has served us well in the past, its technology is slowly getting phased out, and we are unable to source the spare parts for repairs. The incandescent lights that it requires generate a lot of heat. So we are planning to get it replaced with a digital projector,” R. Ahilan, Project Director, Anna Science Centre — Planetarium, told the Hindu.

The Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre in Chennai (TNSCTC) which runs the Tiruchi Planetarium has also established similar centres in Coimbatore and Vellore.

According to the centre’s official website, the projector’s accessories worth 50 million yen (₹1.5 crore at the time), were also part of the gift from Japan.

“Though we have a personal attachment to this machine, it is getting old, and has to be retired,” said a Chennai-based senior TNSCTC official, who added that the projector would be put on public display after replacement.

In the digital system, two projectors, each with 4K definition (3,840 X 2,160 pixels) will be installed. “The new projectors will show not only the same star patterns just as the existing machine, but also the coordinates of the sky. This can be done in the existing machine, but requires manual inputs. The digital system is much more streamlined and can be operated through any electronic device,” he said.

The costliest aspect of the new conversion would be the proprietorial software, which is currently available only with a handful of companies.

The technology upgrade is expected to strengthen the presence of the education centre on the Airport Road that had been closed for nearly two years during the pandemic-induced lockdown, and then was inundated during the heavy winter rains.

Despite this, the centre inaugurated an Innovation Hub centre to encourage science education in October 2021, as well as an electronic weighing scale with a display board that allows people to check their body weight on different planets.

“We get a fair amount of visitors everyday, mostly from schools. We hope to improve the footfall once the campus renovation is completed by next year,” said Mr. Ahilan.