GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Planet parade’ set to thrill stargazers

Updated - May 29, 2024 07:31 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 07:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A cosmic event known as ‘parade of planets’ will occur from the early hours of June 3, 2024, bringing Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune in a straight line, while revolving around the Sun in an elliptical orbit.

According to a statement from Anna Science Centre-Planetarium, the ‘parade of planets’ can be observed in Tiruchi in the early hours of the morning with the naked eye for at least 10 days from June 3 at specific intervals. “The public is advised against viewing the event with special equipment such as telescopes or binoculars during daytime, as direct exposure to sunlight can damage the retina,” said director R. Ahilan.

The parade is expected to recur in August this year, and will be followed by a seven-planet line-up in February 2025.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.