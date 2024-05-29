‘Planet parade’ set to thrill stargazers

A cosmic event known as ‘parade of planets’ will occur from the early hours of June 3, 2024, bringing Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune in a straight line, while revolving around the Sun in an elliptical orbit.

According to a statement from Anna Science Centre-Planetarium, the ‘parade of planets’ can be observed in Tiruchi in the early hours of the morning with the naked eye for at least 10 days from June 3 at specific intervals. “The public is advised against viewing the event with special equipment such as telescopes or binoculars during daytime, as direct exposure to sunlight can damage the retina,” said director R. Ahilan.

The parade is expected to recur in August this year, and will be followed by a seven-planet line-up in February 2025.