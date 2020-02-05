Plan to widen road overbridge on Fort Station Road

The Tiruchi Corporation, which plans to widen approach roads of Road Over Bridge on Fort Station Road along with the Southern Railway, has submitted a preliminary report to the Southern Railway and the State government explaining important components of the scheme.

The road serves as one of the important links between Thillai Nagar and Woraiyur with the West Boulevard Road and College Road. Though the ROB continues to serve the public for several decades, the civic body and the railways decided to redo the project due to its narrowness. Since the onus of reconstructing the ROB is with the Southern Railway, corporation officials have initiated communication with the office of the Divisional Railway Manager a few years ago. The project has taken a concrete shape with the corporation joining hands with the Southern Railway to execute it.

“Since the project is to be executed by the Tiruchi Corporation and the Railways, we have shared the project details with the Southern Railways officials. We are working on the modalities for executing the project,” S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, Tiruchi, said. The Railway would take care of construction of the bridge portion across the railway tracks, approach roads would be laid by by the Corporation.

According to a preliminary assessment, the project might cost about ₹50 crore. It was most likely to be executed on cost sharing basis between the Corporation and the Railways.

He said modalities of sharing the project cost would be known shortly. The preliminary report had been sent to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration for taking the project to the next phase. The Detailed Project Report would be prepared soon.

The corporation understood the importance of time bound completion of the project as the road was an arterial one in the city. There would be a plan in place to minimise inconvenience to motorists during construction of the bridge.