Plan to start work on new anganwadi building at Srirangam yet to take off

December 09, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents of Srirangam have sought a new building for the anganwadi centre near Kanchiamman Corporation Elementary School that was demolished two years ago.

Over 50 students from the locality are enrolled at the centre. At present, the anganwadi operates out of a nearby school after the dilapidated building was demolished in 2021. The anganwadi was in a dangerous condition, which got worse during the rainy season a few years ago.

“The children could not use the classrooms when it rained because of leaking roof. The centre lacked basic facilities and was in a state of collapse,” said T. Prabhu, a resident of Moolathoppu.

Following this, the civic body demolished the old building two years ago and planned to build a new one in its place. However, steps have not been taken so far to start work.

Residents said they had been requesting the officials to look into the issue, but they do not pay heed to their concerns.

Facility relocated

According to officials, the project was delayed because of challenges in identifying a new spot for the construction of the anganwadi centre as the civic body decided to relocate it. “We have identified land on Neduntheru, and ₹59 lakh has been allocated for the construction of the centre. We would soon call for tenders, and once the contractor is identified, the civil work will begin,” said a senior Corporation official.

Meanwhile, a survey is being carried out by the officials to review the anganwadi centres and to prepare a comprehensive proposal to develop infrastructure. “We have been meeting frequently to discuss the needs of the anganwadi centres in all five zones and all centres will be inspected in a phased manner. Several maintenance works are being carried out,” the official added.