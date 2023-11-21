Plan to set up a model heritage village in Tiruchi

November 21, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The district administration plans to develop a model heritage village in Tiruchi to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the State to tourists.

According to sources, a team, led by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, visited various places in the city recently to identify a site to establish the heritage village. A few meetings were conducted to short-list the probable places.

As per the proposal, the heritage village, to be built on 50 acres of land, will offer a glimpse of the practices and life of Tamils, including their tradition, cultural and historical significance, ancient food habits and their evolution, modern food habits, cooking practices, musical instruments, ethnic dances of various regions of the State, traditional attire and its evolution, utensils and vessels of the yesteryear and others. There will be a display on jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming event, traditional festivals such as Pongal, models of Dravidian architecture and so on.

“We want to make it a great attraction to showcase the traditional practices and lifestyle of the people of the State. It will have all aspects of ancient practices and culture,” says Mr. Kumar, who is taking a keen interest on the project.

He told The Hindu that after identifying the site, detailed project report would be prepared. It would come out with the design and other aspects of heritage village.

An official privy to the project said it would give a glimpse of the forgotten elements of the old generation. Traditional delicacies and snacks unique to various regions of the State such as Tirunelveli halwa, Srivilliputhur palkova, Manapparai murukku and Virudhunagar parota would be offered to the visitors at the heritage village.

