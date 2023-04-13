ADVERTISEMENT

Plan to screen matches at TATA IPL Fan Park in Tiruchi

April 13, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to simulate a stadium-like environment to watch Indian Premier League matches, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made arrangements to screen the matches at the TATA IPL Fan Park here on Saturday and Sunday.

The park, which will be set up in the National College on Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway, will make fans feel like they are watching their favourite teams at close quarters, according to Sumeet, Manager, Cricketing Operations.

He said here on Thursday that two matches would be screened on Saturday between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. On Sunday, the matches between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals would be broadcast live.

K. Sanjay, secretary, Tiruchi District Cricket Association, said that the initiative was aimed at bringing IPL closer to the fans. The entry would be free.

