Plan to remodel Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi

Tiruchi Corporation plans to reconstruct the Central Bus Stand so as to fully make use of the prime land in addition to provision of modern amenities to passengers and bus crew.

The existing bus stand off V.O. Chidambaram Road came into being in 1970. It has served the people of Tiruchi and others for more than 50 years. It was originally built on about an acre of land. As it struggled to handle the ever-growing number of public and private buses, the Corporation expanded the bus stand by acquiring a piece of land. The bus stand now spreads over 4.5 acres of land and has 77 bus bays. The bus stand, which is considered a major transit point, handles more than a lakh-passengers bound for different destinations a day.

It is said that the bus stand would handle city buses on the line of Chathiram Bus Stand once the completion of the integrated bus terminus at Panchapur for which Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation. All long-distance buses would naturally be shifted to the integrated bus terminus after the construction work. It was expected that only city buses would be operated from the existing central bus stand, thereby paving the way for decongesting the traffic volume in and outside the bus stand.

According to sources in the Corporation, a proposal has been mooted for a complete remodelling of the Central Bus Stand. Though it will primarily be utilised for operating buses in an efficient and hassle-free manner, a shopping mall and a host of government offices will also be constructed so as to make use of the prime land.

Stating that the proposal was in a preliminary stage, a senior official said that it had been proposed to remodel the existing bus stand in such a way to operate buses on multi-storied platforms. Since it had sufficient space, a shopping mall would also come up. It would increase the revenue for the Corporation.

The official, however, said that the Corporation was not in a hurry to take up the project immediately as its attention was on starting the construction of the integrated bus terminus project and wholesale vegetable and fruits market at Panchapur. Once everything was in order to begin the construction, the Corporation would shift its attention to remodelling the central bus stand.