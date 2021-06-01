Plan to rejuvenate ponds, abandoned quarries for rainwater harvesting

01 June 2021 17:43 IST

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation would soon initiate steps to rejuvenate a few ponds and abandoned stone quarries so to make them rainwater harvesting structures which could help tide over possible water shortages during summer months.

The move follows a directive from Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru, who inspected some of the ponds and abandoned quarries in the city on Monday.

As per the tentative plan, abandoned quarries at Periya Milagupurai, Edamalaipattipudur and Ramachandrapuram have been identified as potential quarries which can be effectively used as rainwater storage structures. A civic official indicated that the water stagnant at the quarries will have to be tested before the deep structures were cleaned before the tap stored in them was used.

This apart, plans are afoot to desilt the Kollankulam tank near Edamalaipattipudur and bring it to use as a possible drinking water source. The tank is spread over about 48 acres and its bunds run for a length of nearly four km. After clearing the silt, the bunds could be strengthened and developed as walking track, the official indicated.

This apart, the Pudur Temple pond is also planned to be rejuvenated and use a rainwater harvesting structure, Mr.Nehru said.

Corporation Commissioner S.Sivasubramanian, City Engineer S.Amuthavalli and Executive Engineers, Sivapatham and Kumaravel, were also present.