 Plan to rehabilitate tanks at Panjapur, Piratiyur and Kallikudi

March 25, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and District Revenue Officer R. Abirami inspect waterbodies in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Saturday inspected the waterbodies at Pirattiyur, Kallikudi and Panjapur in Tiruchi.

The inspection comes after environmentalists in the city urged the district administration to renovate the waterbodies that were in total neglect. Due to improper maintenance and discharge of untreated wastewater, the waterbodies were now clogged with thick vegetation that choked the ecosystem of the tanks, they said.

The Collector ordered the authorities concerned to take steps to restore the tanks. In order to renovate the waterbodies, they should be desilted and deepened. He also asked the officials to strengthen the bunds on all sides and to remove encroachments and water hyacinths.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that there was a need to give a facelift to the waterbodies. Construction of walkways and retaining walls would have to be done. He had made inspection along with officials to take stock of the situation, .

“The project is in its preliminary stage, and we have appointed a consultant to prepare a detailed project report for renovation of the waterbodies. Once the report is ready, we will initiate measures to create more infrastructure,” he said.

