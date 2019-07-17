Plan to redevelop Central Bus Stand

The Tiruchi Corporation has decided to remodel and redevelop the Central Bus Stand under the Smart City Mission.

“In spite of space constraints, the bus stand continues to serve incoming and outgoing passengers. There are numerous hotels, restaurants and other commercial complexes around it. We need to safeguard traders and their livelihood. So, it has been decided to modernise the bus stand by remodelling it,” N. Ravichandran, Commissioner, Tiruchi City Corporation, said.

According to a preliminary estimate, the venture might cost about ₹ 100 crore. A consultant would soon be appointed for preparing the detailed project report. It would soon be placed before the State-level high powered committee for approval.

He said that the re-modelling project was nothing to do with the integrated bus stand proposal, which was pending due to lack of consensus on site selection. It would no way impinge on the integrated bus stand proposal. The Central Bus Stand would continue to serve the public even if an integrated bus stand was established. It was keeping this in mind that remodelling project had been proposed.

The bus stand, originally functioning on a 4.50 acre site, was expanded in 2007-08 when about 1.16 hectares of railway land was acquired at a cost of ₹5.66 crore. The corporation had spent another ₹3 crore for civil works to expand the bus stand and increase the number of bus bays to 77 from 55.

As the bus stand was facing enormous pressure due to the increasing traffic and passenger movement, there has been a strong demand to establish an integrated bus stand. But the nearly two-decade old proposal on establishment of an integrated bus stand has failed to take off as consensus eludes the choice of a suitable site for the bus stand. Various sites including Panjapur and Kottapattu were considered but none was finalised.

Taking a cue from the National Highways Authority of India’s plan to set up bus ports in Salem, Coimbatore and Madurai, the civic body had asked top officials to include Tiruchi in the list of bus ports in the State but this too is pending for more than a year.