Plan to recruit guest lecturers for regular posts in govt. colleges dropped

The State Government has reportedly abandoned a proposal to conduct a special drive to recruit eligible candidates from amongst guest lecturers in government colleges, to a certain number of regular vacancies.

The guest lecturers of government colleges and constituent units of State universities with requisite qualifications have, for long, been seeking preference in appointment to regular vacancies.

The move for special recruitment is understood to have been dropped amidst apprehensions raised by the academic fraternity about the perceived opaqueness in the process. The idea of a written exam has not been accepted as a robust mechanism.

During August, 2019, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) had issued a notification inviting applications for direct recruitment from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professors in Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for filling 2,340 vacancies in Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education.

A maximum of 15 marks are awarded to candidates for teaching experience, nine marks for Ph.D. in the subject concerned, six marks for M.Phil with NET/SLET, five marks for PG with NET/SLET, and 10 marks for interview.

Since the TRB could not proceed with the recruitment process this year due to the COVID lockdown since March, the Ministry of Higher Education had subsequently contemplated apportioning a certain number of vacancies for conduct of a special drive for recruiting candidates from amongst guest lecturers, and the Ministry had been pushing for issue of a government order to this effect, sources said. The idea was eventually dropped, sources said.

According to P. David Livingston, Tiruchi Zone Secretary of Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association, guest lecturers who have been in teaching service in government colleges for more than 10 years do deserve priority in the recruitment process. But, the idea of special recruitment drive does not make sense, he said.