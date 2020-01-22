Plan to increase length of platforms

The Tiruchi Railway Division has proposed to extend the length of platforms at Tiruchi Fort and Srirangam stations to increase their holding capacity of rail coaches. The divisional railway authorities have already set the process in motion by floating tenders to identify the agency to execute the project.

While Tiruchi Fort station falls in the Tiruchi – Karur – Erode broad gauge section, Srirangam comes under the Villupuram - Tiruchi chord line stretch. A senior railway official said the plan was to extend the length of platforms 2 / 3 at the Tiruchi Fort station by 93 metres.

The extension of platform length would increase its holding capacity from the existing 18 coaches to 22 coaches. The division has proposed to carry out the work at a cost of little over ₹ 27 lakh.

A couple of years ago, the railway authorities had extended the length of platform 1 at Tiruchi Fort station to hold 24 coaches.

In respect of Srirangam railway station where many important incoming and outgoing express trains stop, the railway authorities have planned to extend the length of one of the platforms by 50 metres. This would increase the holding capacity from the existing 24 coaches to 26 coaches. Due to paucity of funds, one of the platforms at Srirangam station would be initially chosen for increasing its length, said the official.

The platform extension works were planned to be taken up only in the next financial year after April and expected to completed in that fiscal. Operation of many trains of late with LHB (Linke Hofman Busch) coaches was the reason for taking up the platform extension works. The official said the LHB coaches were slightly lengthier than the conventional compartments manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory.

In addition to Tiruchi Fort and Srirangam stations, the authorities have also planned to extend the length of the platform at Tiruverambur station near Tiruchi and falling in the Tiruchi - Thanjavur double line section.

As for Tiruverambur, the plan was to extend the length of the platform by 15 metres.

However, this would not increase the holding capacity of coaches since the extension work had been proposed for making up the deficiency in the length of the platform as per norms, the official further said.

Plans were also afoot to execute platform extension works at Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur and Lalgudi railway stations all falling under the Tiruchi Railway Division limits to increase their holding capacity from 24 coaches to 26 coaches.

The railways have proposed to initially take up one platform in each of the four stations for extension of its length. The works are proposed to be taken up at a total cost of ₹143.83 lakh.