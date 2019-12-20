Tiruchirapalli

Plan to improve infrastructure at Veerappur temple

more-in

Pilgrims shelter, sanitary complexes, bathing gates and tonsuring centre among the facilities to come up.

Promising suitable action on improving basic infrastructure and day-to-day management aspects at the Periakandiamman Temple at Veerappur near Manapparai, Collector S. Sivarasu said that ₹1.5 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose in the first phase.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that he had recently visited the temple and inspected the available infrastructure for pilgrims. The temple had become one of the leading village temples in the State in receiving large number of pilgrims. The existing facilities were not sufficient. Besides the approach roads around the temple, there was a need to build a pilgrims shelter, sanitary complexes, bathing gates, tonsuring centre and others.

Similarly, street lights should be replaced wherever need. It has been decided to create basic infrastructural facilities by tapping the tourism fund.

Mr. Sivarasu said that he had received a number of complaints on poor hygiene around the temple premises. More steps were needed to improve cleanliness. There should be a standard mechanism to keep the surroundings neat and clean. The concerned Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) officials, who had powers to supervise the temple management, had been asked to take steps to improve the cleanliness and maintenance of the temple.

The Collector said that suitable action would be taken on complaints of encroachments around the temple. Depending upon the need, shops would be constructed for the local traders so as to ensure their livelihood.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Tiruchi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 3:08:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/plan-to-improve-infrastructure-at-veerappur-temple/article30353107.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY