Plan to improve infrastructure at Veerappur temple

Promising suitable action on improving basic infrastructure and day-to-day management aspects at the Periakandiamman Temple at Veerappur near Manapparai, Collector S. Sivarasu said that ₹1.5 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose in the first phase.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that he had recently visited the temple and inspected the available infrastructure for pilgrims. The temple had become one of the leading village temples in the State in receiving large number of pilgrims. The existing facilities were not sufficient. Besides the approach roads around the temple, there was a need to build a pilgrims shelter, sanitary complexes, bathing gates, tonsuring centre and others.

Similarly, street lights should be replaced wherever need. It has been decided to create basic infrastructural facilities by tapping the tourism fund.

Mr. Sivarasu said that he had received a number of complaints on poor hygiene around the temple premises. More steps were needed to improve cleanliness. There should be a standard mechanism to keep the surroundings neat and clean. The concerned Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) officials, who had powers to supervise the temple management, had been asked to take steps to improve the cleanliness and maintenance of the temple.

The Collector said that suitable action would be taken on complaints of encroachments around the temple. Depending upon the need, shops would be constructed for the local traders so as to ensure their livelihood.