Plan to form new road from Panjapur to Tiruchi-Karur Highway awaits government nod

March 09, 2024 TIRUCHI:

The project to develop a new road from Panjapur to Karur Highway awaits administrative sanction from the State government.

It was with the aim of establishing a direct link from Panajpur, where Tiruchi Corporation is building an integrated bus terminus (IBT), to Tiruchi-Karur highway, that the civic body came out with a plan about two years ago to form a new road along the eastern bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti rivers. It is also aimed at decongesting the traffic in Tiruchi and strengthening the river banks to avoid breaches and flooding during monsoon.

The project is estimated to cost about ₹340 crore. The length of the proposed road is expected to be around 12 km from the bus terminal to Karur highway. As part of the project, an elevated carriageway will come up on Tiruchi-Dindigul highway near Karumandapam. The carriageway will be nine metres wide and will be laid on the eastern bund of the Koraiyar and the Kudamuriti via Kuzhumayi Amman Temple and Woraiyur.

It was originally planned to execute the project in a single phase and the Corporation accordingly submitted the detailed project report (DPR) to the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply. However, the project was divided into three packages to ensure the work was completed early. While package one would cover a distance of two km from Panjapur with an estimate of about ₹87 crore, package two would cover about two km from Tiruchi-Karur Highway at an estimate of ₹80 crore. The third package would cover areas where land acquisition was required.

It was expected that the project would get administrative sanction in December last. However, the Government is yet to issue a G.O for the project.

When contacted, a senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the proposal was under the appraisal of Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructural Development Corporation (TUFICDO). Once the source of funding was finalised, the State government would take a call on issuing the G.O. Chances were bright for starting package-I and package-II of the project shortly after the Lok Sabha election.

