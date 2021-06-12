Plan to extend proposed elevated corridor up to Panchapur

12 June 2021 18:02 IST

TIRUCHI

The State Highways department has proposed to extend the proposed elevated corridor planned in the city between Chinthamani and Railway Junction up to Panchapur where an integrated bus stand has been proposed.

The move comes following a series of discussions with officials of various departments and field visits by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru. To discuss the plan of action, Collector S. Sivarasu held a meeting with the officials of the State Highways and Revenue recently.

Mr.Sivarasu told The Hindu that there was a strong case for building an elevated corridor to ease traffic woes in the city. Hence, it had been proposed to connect Anna statue (Mela Chinthamani) to Panchapur by building an elevated corridor.

Earlier this year, the State Government had sanctioned ₹2.80 crore for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to build an elevated corridor between Chinthamani and Central bus stand. Since a proposal to build an integrated bus stand at Panchapur had reached a concrete stage, it had been decided to extend the proposed corridor from the Central bus stand to Panchapur. A fresh proposal would be sent to the Government to modify the scope of preparing the DPR so as to include the length from Central bus stand to Panchapur. Depending upon the plan and findings, an estimate would be arrived at for implementing the project.

Enquiries revealed that the corridor would have a length of 15 to 18 km. It would have entry and exit ramps for vehicles at multiple locations. It would be useful for both those who travel outside the city and also within the city. It would not only reduce traffic congestion but also reduce travelling time by a great extent.