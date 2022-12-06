Plan to complete four-lane work on Madras Trunk Road by January

December 06, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The widening of Madras Trunk Road in Thiruvanaikoil into four lane is likely to be completed by January.

The one-km stretch between Thiruvanaikoil junction and police check post serves as an important gateway to devotees visiting Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam and Sri Jambukeswarar Temple in Thiruvanaikoil. With the aim of clearing bottlenecks in ensuring a smooth flow of vehicles along the stretch, the State Highways began the work of widening the two-lane into four-lane about four months ago. It is estimated that the project would cost about ₹8.5 crore.

Construction of two culverts, centre median and stormwater drains on both sides, relocation of electric posts and lamp posts and laying of an end-to-end paver road are among the components of the project. After receiving a proposal from the State Highways, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) relocated all electric posts recently so as to give space for the four-lane project. Similarly, construction of culverts and stormwater drains have almost been completed. Barring a few encroachments, officials carried an eviction drive recently.

It is said that a few trees on the stretch are yet to be removed. Once it receives clearance from a court, it is said that the laying of paver road will begin.

A senior official of the State Highways told The Hindu that the total width of the road would be 15 metres in addition to the centre median. The width of the centre median would be 1.2 metres. Preliminary works for the end-to-end road had been started. All clearances would be received shortly and it had been decided to complete the work by January.