Plan to build new bridge across Cauvery yet to reach tendering stage

September 08, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A proposal to construct a new bridge across River Cauvery, connecting Tiruchi City with Srirangam, is yet to take off notwithstanding assurances from the elected representatives that the project will be executed at the earliest.

After chairing a review meeting here on July 8, Minister for Public Works and State Highways, E.V.Velu had told reporters that the proposal to build the new bridge had reached final stages and the tenders for the project would be called within a month. The project was estimated to cost around ₹ 120 crore.

The Highways Department had already approved the Detailed Project Report to construct a new bridge, considering the heavy traffic flow. It would come up adjacent to the existing bridge, which was renovated recently, he said.

As per the plan, the renovated bridge would be retained to cater to traffic coming from Mambazhasalai, while the new one would be for vehicles on the opposite direction. The new bridge was planned to be built upstream of the river. According to available indications, the project would involve land acquisition too.

However, so far the Department has not got the necessary clearances, especially for the financial allocation of the project, official sources indicated. However, Highways Department sources said that Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru was seeking to push through the iconic project.

The rehabilitation work on the existing bridge that was built in 1976 was taken up after motorists experienced severe jolts while driving on the bridge. The bridge was closed for a few months to facilitate the renovation and was reopened for traffic earlier this year. The expansion joints had been fully renovated and all 192 bearings on the structure were replaced.

However, residents and motorists feel it was essential that the new bridge was built at the earliest. “It is a matter of regret that, in general, it takes much time to get development projects sanctioned for Tiruchi. The authorities should initiate steps to commence construction of the new bridge across Cauvery quickly,” said Suresh Venkatachalam, president, Srirangam Nagara Nala Sangam.

