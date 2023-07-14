Plan to build elevated corridor between Odathurai and Mallachipuram to take off soon

July 14, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Highways Department’s proposal to build an elevated corridor between Odathurai near the Cauvery River and Mallachipuram on the Tiruchi-Karur Highway in the city is set to take off soon as the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has given the green signal for the project.

In an attempt to ease traffic congestion, the Highways Department had proposed to build three elevated corridors in the city -- between Anna Statue and Railway Junction; between Odathurai and Mallachipuram; and between the Head Post Office Junction and Puthur.

However, it had put on hold the proposals, pending a survey to be carried out to explore the feasibility of introducing a mass rapid transit system in the city. In February, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru had announced that the projects had been temporarily put on hold as the CMRL authorities had requested the Highways Department to wait until the completion of a joint survey so as to ensure clear delineation of the alignments of MRTS and the elevated corridors.

The CMRL has now given the go ahead for the elevated corridor between Odathurai and Mallachipuram as it does not clash much with the likely alignment of the MRTS, except on a very short stretch, informed sources told The Hindu.

“The CMRL has given its nod for this corridor. The four-lane corridor will start near Chinthamani, pass through the Kamaraj Statue junction and Kalaigar Arivalayam Junction and run across the River Kudamuritti. An up-ramp would be provided from the Chathram Bus Stand side near the Kamaraj Statue Junction,” the sources said.

Collector M.Pradeep Kumar on Wednesday inspected the proposed alignment of the elevated corridor in the Chinthamani area. According to sources, Mr.Pradeep Kumar had asked the Highways officials to explore the feasibility of extending the corridor slightly beyond Mallachipuram. The design for the corridor and the land plan schedule [for the land acquisition] will be finalised soon, the sources added.

The 2.5 km-long corridor is considered to be most feasible among the three planned in the city as it may not involve too much of land acquisition. The 5.4 km long Anna Statue in Chinthamani-Railway Junction corridor was the longest and the most important among the three planned. But it would also entail extensive acquisition land/property in some of most densely populated residential-cum-business areas en route. The CMRL is yet to give the NOC for these two corridors, the sources said.