Plan afoot to take up Tiruchi-Karaikudi four lane project this year

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) plans to convert Tiruchi-Karaikudi Highway (NC 210) into a four-lane road.

The 90-km-long road from Tiruchi to Karaikudi was widened as a two-way stretch with paved shoulders and culverts about 13 years ago. The section was initially planned to be made a four-lane highway, but the volume of traffic did not support the proposal at the time.

However, the volume of traffic has witnessed manifold increase over the decade. Of the 90-km road, the stretch between Tiruchi and Pudukottai is busy, as thousands of vehicles ply on the road all through the day. Besides Rameswaram, Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Karaikudi, Devakottai and Sivaganga, the highway links several interior towns and coastal towns in Pudukottai district. In addition, a large number of trucks use the highway to transport blue metal and M-sand to various parts of Tiruchi, Pudukottai and other neighbouring districts.

According to official sources, the volume of traffic on Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway has crossed 10,000 passenger car units (PCU) a day, which is well above the standard norm for forming a new four-lane highway or widening the two-lane highway into a four-lane one. The PCU is constantly increasing with new vehicles hitting the roads.

Sources added that NHAI had accepted a proposal to convert the existing road into a four lane road. It had prepared a detailed project report. It was among the projects lined up by NHAI and chances were bright for NHAI sanctioning the project during the current year itself.

It is said that the survey on land requirement had been completed. Nearly 60% of the identified lands for the project were with NHAI. Hence, land acquisition would not be a major issue.

