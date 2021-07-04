Places of worship to reopen today

TIRUCHI

04 July 2021 18:17 IST

All places of worship in the district and elsewhere in the central region are set to reopen for devotees on Monday following uniform relaxations announced by the government across the State.

Ahead of their reopening, cleaning works were taken up at major temples and other places of worship in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Cleaning works took place at major temples such as Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple, Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple, Tiruvanaikoil, and Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple in Tiruchi.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials said the standard operating procedures stipulated by the government would be complied with when the shrines were reopened on Monday. Devotees coming to the shrines would be required to wear masks and ensure personal distancing while offering worship.

Entry of devotees in temples were hitherto barred in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.