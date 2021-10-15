Places of worship reopen on weekends

Devotees at Sri Ranganathar temple in Sri Rangam on Friday.

15 October 2021 20:51 IST

Safety protocols are ensured, says HR & CE official

TIRUCHI

Devotees visited various temples in Tiruchi district and offered prayers on Friday after the State government relaxed the restrictions and announced reopening of places of worship for the public on week-ends across the State.

Although the places of worship were opened for devotees from Monday to Thursday, they were shut for the public on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in anticipation of large congregation and with a view to curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The State government in a press release issued on Thursday relaxed the restrictions and permitted the public to offer prayers on all days at all all places of worship. Consequently, the shrines reopened for public on Friday.

The turnout of devotees at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and at Arulmigu Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram near here on Friday was moderate, a senior HR & CE department official said. Safety protocols were being ensured, the official added.