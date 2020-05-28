Placement drive: IIM-Tiruchi sees rise in participation of new companies

Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi (IIM-T) has witnessed a 26% rise over last year in the number of companies participating in the final placement process for Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management 2018-20. The average annual compensation across all domains was ₹14.96 lakh.

A total of 119 recruiters offered 186 roles to 173 students across various domains such as finance, sales and marketing, consulting and analytics and operations, in several areas including product management, brand management, investment banking, equity research. Out of 178 students in the batch, five chose not to take part in the process that was completed by March.

The new recruiters including McKinsey & Company, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Franklin Templeton, AstraZeneca, Reliance Industries, ONGC and Frost & Sullivan took part in the process along with regular recruiters like JP Morgan Chase, Deloitte, L&T, Cognizant, ICICI Bank, Avalon Consulting, Godrej, TAFE, Value Labs, GMR Group, Shell, Amazon, UltraTech Cement and OfBusiness.

The highest annual compensation was ₹25 lakh, and the average annual compensation of top 50 percentile was ₹17.71 lakh, while the median annual compensation was ₹ 14.50 lakh, which was 12 % more compared to last year. The average annual compensation of students placed in finance domain rose exceptionally by 18% over last year. There was also a 236% increase in the number of pre-placement offers and pre-placement interviews over the previous year.

At 38%, offers in consultancy and analytics domain was the highest, followed by sales and marketing (31.2%), finance (23.7%) and operations (7.1%).

The final placement figures shows IIM-T’s strengthening relationships with the companies, Ayon Chakraborty, Placement Chairperson, said.

Director of IIM Tiruchi Bhimaraya Metri, said: “IIM- T since its inception has been constantly proving itself. The diversity in roles offered and increase in average CTC (Cost to company) depict the pragmatic pedagogy at IIM-T, and hard work of both students and faculty to stay abreast of the industry changes”.