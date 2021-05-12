TiruchirapalliTHANJAVUR 12 May 2021 19:53 IST
Pitching for homeopathy
The All India Students Federation (AISF), Thanjavur district unit, has called upon the State government to include homeopathy treatment for handling COVID-19.
Welcoming the State government’s decision to open naturopathy centres in the districts to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients, AISF Thanajvur district president Sudhanthira Bharathi said in a statement that homeopathy treatment proved effective during the first wave of the pandemic. Homeopathy counselling must be extended at naturopathy centres to be set up in the districts.
